Nina Moric at Verissimo shows herself tried and tired, alarming viewers and fans who have followed her for years. The latter thus asked for help for the model’s peace of mind

Nina Moric to Verissimo she spoke of the difficulties she has faced in recent months and her concern for her mother in Croatia. The latter is divided between her family and her son Carlos who has been living with his father for some time now Fabrizio Corona.

With the latter, the famous model has closed all kinds of relationships by explaining how right and healthy it is for her mental condition. Between the two despite the continuous peaceful rapprochements, there have always been discussions that have led Moric to feel bad.

Precisely for this reason, the model has decided to distance herself from him despite her son living in the former paparazzo’s house. Carlos according to Nina would renounced his studies despite her constant recommendations and this caused her much concern.

Nina Moric is also often in Croatia to assist her during this last period of time sick mom. Her condition and the way in which the woman spoke when interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, aroused no small concern to viewers and her fans.

Nina Moric a Verissimo worries fans: “He needs help”

The famous model immediately proved very tired and tried both for the difficult situation of her mother but also because of the relationships with her son Carlos. The latter, interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, explained: “He’s not studying anymore and I’m sorry because he has a nice head. Today Carlos is a man and I feel too much. I love him more than my life, but on the other side I need to find my serenity“.

Nina confided to Silvia Toffanin how her past does not allow her to have a person next to her and to feel completely calm. “My past haunts me despite trying to hide my demons. You don’t always manage to manage things as you would like “ explains the model who now has no partner.

His way of doing things, his trembling voice and his sad face worried the viewers but especially the social users. In fact, many people on Instagram and Twitter have asked help for Nina Moric who seems more and more tested by her private life.