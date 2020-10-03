Bollywood actress Neena Gupta counts among very strong women. In her latest interview, Neena has shared openings about herself and her behavior with actresses in the industry. Neena Gupta has been in many churches for her personal life. Also, after a tremendous comeback from Badhaai Ho, Nina has proved herself once again.

Nina Gupta told TOI in an interview about her image setup, “When I say that my image was of a strong woman, I am talking about the image created by the media. How do I in real life No one knows this. Maybe I am not strong in personal life, how would anyone know? In those days heroines were not shown a strong one. She was a woman who compromised with circumstances and sacrificed a lot. Have given.

Neena Gupta further said, “An actor has to be very careful about what the media is making of his image. Like what to say and what not to say in interviews and where he has to stop himself. Those days some of us They were very inexperienced. If someone said something, then told him something. Then where did one thing go from one place to another. Meaning something else was left. I am a public figure, there are some advantages for me and there are some disadvantages as well. . I have to learn to maintain courtesy on what I am saying. “

Neena Gupta further says, “Here in us (in the film industry) you get the role according to your image. According to logic it is quite funny, because if that is the case then a doctor or a lawyer is required to play a doctor or a lawyer. Must be taken. Isn’t an actor who can do all kinds of roles? Why do we cast type? Yes, these things are changing now. “

Please tell that Neena Gupta is very active on social media these days. Neena keeps giving her fans related updates through pictures and videos on Instagram.