Actress Nimrat Kaur coming from Army background came to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting, she did not have any specific knowledge about the film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with the film ‘Peddlers’. Earlier, she appeared in some music videos and commercials. Now in an interview, what problems have he faced after coming to Mumbai. She also said that she would call her mother and cry for hours.

Nimrat Kaur said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “At that time there was a lot of ups and downs in my life. I came to Mumbai for the savings I had done by working in Delhi. Because of this, I lived through it for the first six-seven months “What happened was that I had some of my photographs removed, but I did not know where to go. Where to start it here? It was not even known.”

Nimrat said that he started looking at the names of production houses and agencies online. He said, “I thought to go and give them photographs and see what happens. I gave pictures to hundreds of agencies and banners. I went there myself. I marked those places, went by train or bus and auto. I couldn’t afford the cab at that time. Everything was very expensive. “

Calling mother, weeping for hours

Nimrat continued, “Mobile phones, calls were also very expensive. So I used to go to PCO and call my mother. Wept for hours and felt bad about things. It was very difficult and scary,” That earlier this week, Nimrat recalled the success of his breakthrough film ‘The Lunchbox’. Through this film, he got recognition overnight. A few days ago, the film has completed 7 years of its release. In this film, he worked with the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Seven years of ‘The Lunch Box’ complete

