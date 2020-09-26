Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has told about her straggle days in a recent interview. She said that she broke down when she first came to Mumbai. Actually, Nimrat, who belongs to Army Bankground, did not know about the film industry at all. Nimrat made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Peddlers’ in 2012 after working in some music videos and ads.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Nimrat said, ‘Many times there were breakdowns. I had added some money to the job I had done in Delhi. Which cut my initial 6-7 months. It happened to me during that time that I did not know where to take photographs, what to do, where to start?

Nimrat said that she used to see the names of online film agency and production. He said, ‘I used to go and give photographs and see what happens. So I gave my pictures to several agencies and banners. I used to go there myself and see the area, travel by bus and train. At that time, I could not afford the cab. At that time everything was expensive mobile phones, calls. So I used to go to PCO and call my mother and cry for hours. It is so terrible and scary. ‘

Talking about the overnight success of the film ‘Lunch Box’, Nimrat said, ‘7 years ago in India, overnight I became an identity girl with Irfan Khan’s film’ Cadbury Girl ‘. I consider myself lucky for this journey. ‘