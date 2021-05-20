Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan on board the stationary yacht loaded “Nimran” to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, led by Nokhatha Ali Abdullah Al Marzouqi, champion of the fourth edition of the race The Dalma Historical Festival for Sailing Bearings category 60 feet, and the owner of the mosquitos won a prize of 1.3 million dirhams and a car.

The victory came after a strong competition throughout the race that started from Dalma Island at the sixth, with the loader «Zurich» for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who came second and won a financial prize of one million dirhams and a car.

The third place went to the loader “Al-Taf” by Mohammed Rashid Musabbah Al-Rumaithi, who won a prize of 800,000 dirhams and a car.

At the end of the race, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE «may God protect him», and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region for marine sports and heritage, and their highness’s permanent support for the authentic national heritage, stressing that the wise leadership has instilled in everyone’s hearts a passion for everything related to the nation’s heritage, believing that pride in the past is the way to build a strong nation capable of facing the challenges of the present and the future. whether. He congratulated the winners of this historic race, and stressed that everyone is a winner in this event, and there is no loser at all, appreciating the role of the organizing committee, the festival’s sponsoring institutions and media representatives in making the festival a success and the distinguished organization at various levels.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Ahmed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Club for Sailing and Yachting, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Director of the Human Resources and Administration Department in ADNOC, Isa Saif Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Festival, Director of the Planning and Projects Department in the Committee, and a number of those interested in this marine sport.

Ahmed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Club for Sailing and Yachting Sports and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, presented the award for the first place for the Nokhida to Abdullah Al Marzouqi on the podium that was set up in the port city of Al Mirfa, while Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural Programs and Heritage in Abu Dhabi The second place award was given to Khalifa Al Muhairi Nokhatha Al Mahmal, Zurich. The third place award was awarded by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department in the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural Programs and Heritage in Abu Dhabi, to Youssef Ahmed Al Hammadi Nukhatha Al Mahmal Al Taf.

The organizing committee honored the festival sponsors on the sidelines of awarding prizes to the winners. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Al Masoud Motors Company and the Delma Cooperative Society were honored for the great role they played in the success of the historic event.

It is noteworthy that the fourth historic Dalma Race Festival was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club in cooperation with the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in which 102 dhow loaders from various emirates of the country participated.

The Dalma Festival’s historic race for sailing bearings is the largest in the history of sail races, especially since its distance reaches 80 nautical miles, equivalent to 125 kilometers, and the event was held in accordance with the precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic through a set of specific requirements that were distributed to the participants.

Since the first edition of the race, the organizing committee has approved an itinerary that passes seven islands to show its distinctive features, and the start of the race came from Dalma Island, then Sir Bani Yas, then Ghasha Island, followed by a passage on Umm Al-Karam Island, then Al-Fatayer, then Al-Bazm Island, then Marawah, and finally, Janana Island, before the last stop. For the race in the harbor city.

The fourth edition of the festival was supported and sponsored by a number of government and private entities, foremost among which is the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Masoud Motors, Abu Dhabi Marine, and the social media sponsor of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation / Nawah Energy, Barakah. The first /, and the supporters / Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Vital Facilities and Coastal Protection Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Baynunah Channel, Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and the official media partner, Yas Channel.

Thank you for the leadership and success partners

Ahmed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Club for Sailing and Yachting, thanked the rational leadership for its permanent and continuous support for the marine heritage, and the price of the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Hajj in the Al Dhafra region, for the Dalma Historical Festival since he came to light four years ago.

He stressed that His Highness’s sponsorship of the festival is behind the success, and extended greetings to the event’s partners and sponsors, and congratulated Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for winning the title of the fourth edition of the race by Nimran, stressing that the victory was well deserved after a strong fierce competition with Zurich that confirmed the strength of the race. From its inception to the end.

He greeted everyone for fully adhering to all precautionary measures against the Coronavirus, stressing that everyone’s health was the most important for the organizing committee, and the price of the efforts of the committee and all of its members, stressing that each person performed his role to the fullest in order for the image to emerge in this honorable manner.

Coronation is a medal of pride

Ali Abdullah Al-Marzouqi Nokhatha expressed to Mahmal Nimran, the champion of the fourth edition of the historic Dalma Festival’s race, his great happiness with the important victory, and dedicated the victory to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing that his support and sponsorship are the main reason behind the historic victory.

He admitted the difficulty of competing with the bearing Zurich, stressing that he followed a special strategy in dealing with the race, especially with the strength of the winds, which increased the speed of the bearings and required special and careful handling, especially since any mistake in estimating the situation would have backfired.

Supporting leadership is the secret of success

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, thanked and grateful to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, in appreciation for his generous support and continuous sponsorship of the Fourth Dalma Festival, indicating that His Highness’s interest and constant support are the main reason behind the achievements made at the level of Maritime heritage in past years.

He praised the great successes recorded by the most prominent event in the sailing races, extending his congratulations and blessings to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Al-Mahmal Nimran winning the title of the fourth edition of the historic Dalma race. It is an indication of the wise leadership’s interest in supporting the maritime heritage and its pioneers, enhancing the interaction of generations with its historical march, and upholding the sail bearings races, in line with the prominent national efforts made by the state in the recovery phase in order to gradually return to normal life.

Al-Awani thanked the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club and the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee, and all the sponsors and supporters of the success of the event in its fourth edition.

Pride and pride

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Head of ADNOC’s Human Resources Department, said: “We are delighted with the great success of the fourth Dalma Dhow Race Festival, thanks to the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the Al Dhafra region. In line with its social responsibility, ADNOC is proud to participate in sponsoring this festival, which carries great heritage importance for its role in spreading and reviving marine heritage, preserving original customs and traditions, encouraging community members to practice it, and preserving its continuity through its transmission to children and grandchildren as well as its contribution to introducing a number of islands And areas in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its beautiful nature and tourist attractions.

Support success

Captain Saif Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Maritime Authority of Abu Dhabi Ports, confirmed that Abu Dhabi Ports’ participation in this distinguished festival comes within the framework of the commitment to support the efforts of the wise leadership aimed at supporting the economic and social development of the Al Dhafra region. He said: “We are proud of our contribution to the fourth edition of the Dalma Historical Festival, which embodies our keenness to support the marine and cultural heritage in Abu Dhabi and the country in general.

Cadres for prizes 25 million dirhams Distance 125 km Participants 102 dhow-loaders fourth version Route: From Dalma to the port Islands: 7