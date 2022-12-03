Annapurna has also decided to devote himself toanimationlaunching a dedicated division that can count on veterans like Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein, and announcing his first film: Nimonaa fantasy-themed adventure coming to Netflix during 2023.

Currently engaged in the production of Silent Hill Townfall, announced with a teaser in October, Annapurna was actually born as a company dedicated to making films, and its commitment to the video game sector is relatively recent, which began in 2016.

Therefore, the launch of an Animation Division is not surprising which, as mentioned, will be able to count on the contribution of figures of great experience and relevance such as Baird and Millstein, coming from many years of experience at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Nimona, a first image of the animated film

Nimona’s project, in particular, was “saved” by Annapurna and Netflix after the closure of Blue Sky Studios in 2021. The film, based on the award-winning graphic novel by ND Stevensontells the story of a shapeshifter who decides to serve the ruthless Ballister Blackheart to help him achieve his goals.

Interestingly, in an interview Robert Baird talked about how some of the games produced by Annapurna could eventually receive a animated adaptationall about What Remains of Edith Finch and shooter Neon White.