The long-awaited holidays are coming, and in order not to have to deal with the expensive gasoline, why not choose to visit the places that interest you with a ebike? If your answer is yes, the solution is there Nilox J5 of the homonymous manufacturer Niloxan electric bike with pedal assistance, which will make your holidays and inimical, ecological and will give you a hand to get back in shape.

Nilox J5: that’s why it’s the ebike for you

With a linear and sober design, Nilox J5 promises a comfortable ride thanks to the ease with which it can be carried, useful both for visiting cities, going to work or shopping. Equipped with a 250W – 36V BAFANG Brushless High Speed ​​motor, it is capable of making you reach a maximum speed of 25km / h.

BAFANG is a renowned brand for the quality of its electric systems for eBikes, and thanks to its professionalism it is able to meet the needs of every buyer. Thanks to its experience in the production of systems for eBikes and electric scooters, BAFANG products are among the best known and most appreciated.

Nilox J5 is equipped as follows:

•Removable battery 36 V – 8 Ah cells; • SAMSUNG 288 Wh;

• LED display;

• SHIMANO gearbox;

• Roof rack max 25 kg;

• Up to 55 km of autonomy;

• KENDA 26 ″ x 1.75 ″ tires.

Thanks to display placed on the handlebar, of the Nilox J5, you can choose between 3 speeds. With the SAMSUNG 36 V – 8 Ah removable battery you can travel in assisted mode with a range of up to 55 km.

The battery can be removed and recharged in 3/4 hours wherever you want, from the office to the garage of your home.

You will also enjoy maximum safety thanks to 2 keys which will allow you to lock the battery inside the frame and that no one will be able to remove. All this and much more can be found on Amazon on offer at 599.25 € euros instead of 799.95 euros with a saving of 200.70 eurosna hurry up, because you don’t know how long the promotion will last!