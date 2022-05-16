Nikuin Japanese, means meat. Nikuko she is a curvy, slightly overweight, food-loving and always carefree woman: her luck, according to her, is to be alive. Because in the end that really matters: having a home, eating, being alive and having someone to love. And Nikuko has it all, despite his life being full of disappointments and suffering.

A simple and delicate story that manages to transport even the hardest of heart, Nikuko’s luck will be released in Italian cinemas (here you can find an exclusive discount coupon) on 16, 17 and 18 May thanks to Dynit And Nexo Digitalafter being released in Japanese cinemas in 2021. Taken from novel of the same name by Nishi Kanako and directed by Ayumu Watanabe (director de The children of the sea), the screenplay and therefore the adaptation from the literary work to the film is entrusted to Satomi Ooshima, while the character designer and animation director is Kenichi Konishi, who worked with Watanabe in the anime film Children of the Sea. Winner of numerous international awards, such as Scotland Loves Anime Festival Awardsthe Bucheon Int’l Animation Festival and the Fantasia Int’l Film Festival, Nikuko’s luck is animated by the Study 4º Cfamous for the adaptations of the film trilogy of Berserk – The golden age, Tekkonkinkreet And Harmony.

Original title: Gyokō no Nikuko-chan

English title: Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

English title: Nikuko’s luck

Japanese release: June 11, 2021

Italian release: 16, 17, 18 May 2022 (cinema)



Type: slice of life

Duration: 96 minutes

Animation studio: Study 4º C

Adapted from: novel by Nishi Kanako

Tongue: Italian We reviewed Nikuko’s Fortune through an invitation to the Nexo Digital press screening.



The round Nikuko is the protagonist of this sweet anime film, imposing her engaging roundness in the whole frame, carrying the slender figure of her daughter Kikuko almost in the background. But in reality she is the protagonist and the central pivot of the whole narrative: she is the omniscient narrator, she is the insecurities and doubts typical of pre-adolescence, she is the one we follow in her uncertain wanderings between the country peaks and the pleasant hilly views of the charming and serene coastal town where he lives with his mother.

Kikuko’s adolescence

Kikuko’s doubts, her 11-year-old fears and frailty are offset by Nikuko’s vivacity, who has always tried to alleviate her daughter’s small sufferings despite the constant adversities of her life. She rolled up her sleeves to guarantee her the best, never giving up, just to try to make her little Kikuko live a dignified life. These gestures of maternal love are metaphorical of the willpower of every mother, who tries to assist her parental role with her working one, sacrificing herself for the sake of her children and trying to encourage them to move forward despite the adversities of her life. Nikuko’s luck this symbolic message manages to transpose it in a dry and never banal way, reflecting a trend that should be common in real life, but that not many souls are able to show, relegating the maternal figures to a second narrative level, or transforming them into “martyrs“Expendable for the psychological evolution of the protagonist. In this case, however, Kikuko manages to evolve only thanks to the bulky figure of her mother, who tries to never leave her alone and who is committed to trying not to make her daughter lack anything. And this pours into the genuine love that Kikuko feels for her, and that she will be able to communicate to her implicitly throughout the film, but especially in the moving finale. This is emblematically exhaustive to demonstrate how the mother is an indispensable and essential figure and above all it does not matter if this is biological or adoptive.

The strength of a mother despite adversity

Without affecting too much form and content, Nikuko’s luck is a family story centered on the relationship between mother and daughter and on adolescent growth. The theme of motherhood is central to the narrative, especially towards the representation of parental loneliness and the willpower that distinguishes every single mother who wants the best for her son or daughter. The whole is supported by one slow and unpretentious narration of stylistic and aesthetic trappings, so much so that it does not particularly shine for its scenographic and excellent animation. But his vocation to graphic and almost minimal simplicity in the representation of the characters with respect to the pictorial backgrounds is symptomatic of an intrinsic desire not to enhance the graphic part on the story, in particular on the underlying metaphorical message. Everything must be directed towards a dry and minimal story, but which never borders on the banal and the already said. Everything focuses on daily life, mediated through the emotional filter of Kikuko, who retraces his life backwards and at the same time tries to move forward in an uncertain and delicate period: that of pre-adolescence. Friendships, jealousies, physical changes and first attractions, Kikuko tries to face it all alone, without asking her mother, considered clumsy and strange, but always present and caring. Nikuko’s luck manages to outline a very credible adolescent figureat times inscrutable, characterized by those psychological and character problems that have characterized, or distinguish, the adolescence and puberty of every boy or girl.

Nikuko, at the same time, tries in every way to please her daughter and understand her, but she too is faced with the obstacle of Kikuko’s inevitable growth. But with her strength of spirit she manages to restore harmony and light-heartedness even when everything seems lost, transforming herself into that hint of pleasantness that then characterizes the whole film. If Kikuko is the narrative fulcrum of the film, Nikuko is the emotional center: balancing each other, they manage to build a narrative that is simple and everyday, but never predictable thanks to the empathic and vibrant attic. If, therefore, the story can appear monotonous and repetitive at first glance, it certainly manages to keep the viewer’s attention active precisely because of the emotional halo that runs through the entire film.

Nikuko’s luck it appears thin on a visual and aesthetic level, differentiating itself from other similar souls due to the absence of graphic persistence on the glossy rendering of the protagonists and backgrounds. It’s not a Studio Ghibli film (although the explicit reference to My neighbor Totoro) or Makoto Shinkai, does not leverage whirling virtual machine movements or formalist shots: the goal is probably to streamline everything to make it functional to the narrative, without necessarily giving up aesthetic beauty. With this, in fact, we do not want to say that the graphics sector is bad, quite the opposite: we simply note that this is not the most important level, precisely to leave room for the story and the message that the director wants to send. The fantastic component that characterizes the first sequence is then functional to the introduction of the film, which almost immediately transforms itself from a carefree fairy tale into a realistic and at times moving tale.

Who do we recommend Nikuko’s Luck to?

This film is part of the trend of light souls, without particular pretensions to action and drama: Nikuko’s luck is a daily story centered on the strength of maternal love, especially designed for those who want to get excited without needing a particularly complicated story and committed. Surely it will be able to excite those who want to see and immerse themselves in a nice and sweet story, which knows how to capture the heart thanks to the highly realistic transposition of a true relationship between a mother and a daughter.

Simple and exciting story

Despite the lightness of the narrative, it never borders on banality

Good calibration between dramatic moments and more relaxed moments

Good work on the sound and visual sector

Characters well defined in their veracity Characters sketched as they stand out against the backgrounds

Little outlined supporting actors, whose stories are not explored