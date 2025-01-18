Nikon presented its new technology called ‘riblets’ at CES 2025held in Las Vegas (United States) from January 7 to 10. This innovation uses biomimetics to create an artificial structure for coatings with a shark skin-like patternIn addition, the base of the ‘rilets’ is a microscopic structure that has a series of longitudinal grooves to improve the properties of any body moving in a fluid.

The manufacturer explains on its official website that “sharks have developed a longitudinal groove-shaped skin surface that allows them to swim smoothly in the water, therefore, this evolution reduces friction resistance of contact with the water to swim with less force”. In addition, thanks to this advance, Nikon recognizes that “it has achieved increase energy efficiency “by artificially applying ‘riblets’ to the surface of parts used in various products, such as gas turbines, jet engines, aircraft and wind turbines.”

But, In what cases can shark skin be used? The manufacturer provides a comprehensive service from preliminary effect prediction to effect verification testing of customer’s products and mass production processing. However, the clearest examples are the application in airplanesrace cars, windmills, gas turbines, drones, pumps and household appliances.

What are ‘riblets’?

The ‘riblets’ are a type of biomimetic technology that has a structure with a pattern similar to shark skinartificially created. Also, as shown in the photo below, the shape is a fine structure consisting of consecutive longitudinal grooves.

These are the ‘riblets’. Nikon





An airline company already uses this technology

Deutsche Lufthansa AGa German airline, also works with planes that imitate the texture of shark skin to rreduce fuel consumption and resist radiation from strong UV exposure, pressure changes due to altitude, and extremely high or low temperatures.

The technology it uses is called ‘AeroShark’ and it is a coating that has a biomimetics design, just like Nikon. In addition, the ‘riblets’ measure about 50 micrometers – that is, they have a thickness equivalent to two-thirds of a human hair – to provide aerodynamic advantages.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.