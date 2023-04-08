Lube to scream, complete comeback and hooked semifinal. Like last year with Trento (in the semi-final though) this year with Verona the red and white team perform a masterpiece by overturning the 0-2 they finished behind. Impeccable, aggressive and determined the technical and leading performance of Blengini’s team who, even when they had to suffer from the Veronese game, reacted in a compact way, finding above all in the very young Nikolov, in Yant (mvp) but also in the experience of Zaytsev i bulwarks to cling to. Verona, a young team, has paid for its inexperience at certain levels and for the many mistakes it has made, but the impression remains of a team full of talents who put the Italian champions on the ropes, barely touching the big blow.

The race

—

In a Eurosuole Forum finally sold out, Civitanova and Verona rely on the two best sextets for this no-return challenge. More convincing approach from Lube who puts pressure on with Zaytsev and Yant for 12-6 from which, however, Verona foul (9 errors) re-emerges above all thanks to Mozic and the block which almost completely cancels the disadvantage: final decided by an ace from the neo entered Bottolo who breaks the comeback WithU and delivers the set to the red and white. Second set that sees the guests beat better and put their heads forward in the first few bars (4-8). It is still the youngest of the gang, Nikolov, who lands the points that lead the tricolors to hook (14-14) the WithU reopening the games. Final set played point by point by the two teams, decided by the shots of Yant and Nikolov who sink the WithU at the second set ball. Decisive third set for Verona if he wants to lengthen the match: inside Courtesy for Moscow and immediately two blocks by Mozic on Nikolov bring Stoytchev’s team forward. Civitanova angrily returns from the time out and hooks the WithU (11-11). On the Mozic-Keita axis Verona builds the break which is worth the 18-21 in the sprint of the set: Nikolov and Yant hook the opponents on the wire (23-23), then a double Yant takes care of giving victory and semifinal to Civitanova .