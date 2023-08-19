

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Serbian Marco Nikolic, Shabab Al-Ahly coach, stressed that his team will be ready to face the Saudi victory, in the “appendix” of the AFC Champions League, which will be held in Riyadh next Tuesday, and he said: “The match brings together two great teams, and unfortunately one of them must come out early, What a huge loss for the championship.

He added: It is not the first match in my career that I play against a large team, which includes a large group of stars, such as Ronaldo, Mane and others, and I have previously faced large teams, in the Champions League and the European League, such as Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and others, and at that time it included a number of players. A great number of stars, and in the end it is a match between two teams, and it will not be easy, and our task now is to choose 5 foreign players to play the match, and I demand that the number of foreigners in the league be equal to the number of foreigners in the AFC Champions League.

He pointed out that playing 3 matches in a week does not represent a problem for him, because he prepares his team to play a match every 3 or 4 days, and we rely on 22 players, not 11 players on the field, which is what everyone in the team saw over the course of two matches.

And about the control of the “terrifying trio” in victory, Cristiano Ronaldo, Talisca and Sadio Mane, he said: The squad is difficult to include Ronaldo and Talisca, but it is difficult for me, when I deal with players in the league, and I am required to choose a certain number of them, to play in the Asian Championship, But I will try to arrange my papers.

And about the first victory of the “defending champion” in the league against Ajman, he said: We played a good match, and we deserve the “full score”. We scored two goals in the first half, and we deserved to score more than the opportunities we had, and the players of my team made a great physical effort, especially We played 70 minutes with 10 players, and most importantly, we achieved the first victory in the opening match against a good team, and I thank the fans who came in large numbers behind the team to encourage us, and I am happy that my team scored in the first two matches of the season, whether against Al Wehdat in the AFC Champions League or the League .

