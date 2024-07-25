Deputy says that representing Brazil is not the role of the First Lady and that he will request an investigation by the PGR for abuse of authority

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that he will ask Itamaraty for information on how First Lady Janja Lula da Silva obtained the credential of head of state for the Olympic Games. According to him, the task is not up to her, as the president’s wife.

He stated that “Janja’s interlocutors practically coerced COB members [Comitê Olímpico Brasileiro] to get your credential”. He said he will ask the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to investigate alleged abuse of authority.

Here is the post on his X profile (formerly Twitter):

On July 11, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the First Lady would represent him at the Paris Olympic Games alongside the Minister of Sports, Andre Fufuca. According to the president, he received an invitation from the French head of state.

“Fufuca is going as the head of Brazilian sports, but since I was invited by Macron, I decided to say that Janja is going because I have a lot to do in Brazil, so I can’t go. So, when you are there competing, she will be there cheering you on. I hope she is,” said. Lula said he will watch the games “by the eyes” of the first lady.

The request for Janja’s participation was made in a hurry after Lula announced, 15 days before the start of the Olympic Games, that the first lady would represent him in the French capital. Until then, there was no definition.

According to the Poder360Janja’s credential request was approved by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) without any major problems, but it was considered an exception because he did not hold a high public office. There was also the impasse that Lula’s credential could not be passed on. Despite the imbroglio, the request sent by the COB was accepted on an exceptional basis.