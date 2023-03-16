Most voted deputy in Brazil announces the creation of “cowfunding” to raise money and pay for those who want to have surgery “and have their body as they were born”

the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) met this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) with people who identify themselves as “ex-transvestites” and “ex-homosexuals”. In a video posted on twitterthe group asks for help to reverse operations to remove prostheses and other modifications “which they regret today”.

In the images, the deputy discloses a kitty for the cause. By the time this post was published, it had already raised BRL 6,986.61. The contribution target was set at R$ 200,000.

“Unfortunately, we do not receive support from the SUS or LGBT communities to carry out such procedures. Therefore, we are raising financial support so that the choice of each one of us is respected and fulfilled”says the description.

Watch (1min42s):

The deputy also says that the crowdfunding is a way for the group to get “return to their original sex and have their body as they were born” and that it’s time to “give a real voice to each one of them”.