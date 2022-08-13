The latest generation of cars born from the 2022 technical regulations has met with great success among enthusiasts and professionals. The new aerodynamic philosophy of the single-seaters has considerably reduced the aerodynamic disturbance for the pursuing cars, which represented one of the main critical issues of the last technical cycle. The current season offers more opportunities to witness close chases and duels, the greatest highlight of which was the Silverstone event, a Grand Prix animated by numerous overtakes and counter-overtakes. Much of the merit of the new racing dynamics is due to the different concept of Pirelli tires and the renewed aerodynamic philosophy, among which Nikolas Tombazis, Technical Director in the FIA ​​single-seater division, stands out. FormulaPassion.it he had the opportunity to meet engineer Tombazis, discussing the drafting of the current regulations up to the genesis of the post-2025 Formula 1, passing through the current theme of plank flexibility.

Starting with the 2022 single-seaters, what was the initial idea of ​​the new regulations and what path was followed for the design?

“The journey started roughly in 2017, when Liberty Media arrived in Formula 1. We had highlighted that there were difficulties in close fights and that part of this problem was aerodynamics, while another was the tires. We worked very closely with the FOM and together we found that there were not enough computational resources at the CFD to study this in detail. The teams have always helped the FIA, but they also always have another goal: their priority is to stay ahead of the others, while in second place are our goals, which are for the good of the sport. We highlighted the most problematic aerodynamic aspects, then we started a series of simulations and evolutions in the two-year period 2018-2019 that gradually led to the solutions that we believe work best “.

Were alternatives to what became the final solution also considered?

“Absolutely yes. The simulations we did were thousands, even if I don’t remember how many exactly, but certainly many and with different concepts. What we ultimately developed was something that brought the rear trail up and held the trail of the front wheels tight, keeping it closer to the car body, so that it was then deflected up ”.

What do you think could be the potential of these cars until the end of the technical cycle?

“They still have ample room for development. I believe that within the next year we will begin to have a greater convergence and, if we do nothing in particular, within this regulatory cycle I expect a gain of a couple of seconds in the first year and then a second in the following years. So I expect about five seconds in total over three to four years. However, I must say that the absolute level of performance is not important to us. If a car goes faster or slower than three seconds per lap, that’s not what makes it more or less spectacular. Clearly, if it went at half speed it would be another matter, but within normal levels we are not particularly concerned about this ”.

Do you think some teams can keep the same frame from one season to the next?

“The intention is this. We expect there to be much more carry-over, with smarter use of these resources. When I was on the other side and I was among the teams, I remember that many times we talked about doing a carry-over for a few years, but then someone came and asked to do some things and in the end we always got to do everything new, involving a monstrous amount of work. If we could make it a little more realistic and logical, it would be to everyone’s advantage. In my opinion, some will do it as early as next year ”.

Speaking of the plank instead, what exactly are you monitoring its flexibility and what would you like to change?

“This year the machines touch the ground a lot more and the way they are designed in the plank area its flexibility has become more important than in the past. Before it was just something with which you could gain a couple of millimeters of height, but now it can have a lot of influence on the behavior of the car and on the driver’s perceptions. One aspect of what we are doing is making this trait fairer across the stables. Another aspect is to measure these impacts in order to force the teams to stay under a certain limit. These are the two main aspects. Then we are also looking at medium-term solutions to reduce the propensity to these phenomena “.

So the plank flexibility was something there before, but less influential?

“It was something less important. When we then spoke with all the teams, with whom we meet almost monthly, it was not highlighted as a priority issue. After the first races, however, we saw that not all of them behaved in the same way and so it was necessary to homogenize this aspect ”.

Turning to the Zhou accident at Silverstone, could the structural parameters of the roll cage change for the future?

“Yes, they could. Whenever an accident occurs we analyze it with great attention, studying all the dynamics from start to finish, including all aspects such as on-site rescue. Let’s do a very detailed analysis. We usually learn something that we then, depending on the priority and the situation, evaluate when to introduce. The Silverstone analysis is not yet complete. Some things are evident, even for those who have seen it on television, while others need further study ”.

In closing, looking at 2026, why are we currently discussing only the regulation of power units, disconnecting the reflection from the aerodynamic and chassis aspects?

“This is not true. The power unit regulations go hand in hand with the rest of the car from a performance development point of view. The engine regulations in the future will need certain aerodynamic characteristics to have a complete package. We have already carried out feasibility studies in the aerodynamic part to be sure that the goals we set are realistic and not ambitious. I believe we have succeeded in this, so much so that we have already provided the teams with some initial forms to allow them to check to make sure they are not on the wrong track. The detailed features of the power unit regulation need to be finalized quite soon, as the engine needs several years of development. The details of the frame, on the other hand, can be finalized in a couple of years more or less and therefore we still have some time to exploit to be able to refine and study better. The initial objectives and the simulations of how the cars will behave, however, are already done ”.