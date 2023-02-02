“A feather. Brazil really loses in this election”, criticized the deputy; he was the most voted for the House in 2022

the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) in an interview with Power360during the office in the Chamber of Deputies, that victory of the senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) for the Presidency of the Legislative House is “an embarrassment to the Senate”.

“We could have someone who really puts the limits on the Powers”criticized the most voted candidate in the House in 2022.

Watch (1min11s):

The Bolsonarist cited the decision of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes to block the social media profiles of the deputy and claimed to have been censored.

“Until yesterday, I had all my social networks down, without access to the process, without knowing the reason, without any type of citation or notification”said.

Nikolas also made a reference to a quote falsely attributed to economist Friedrich Hayek.

“So our freedom is being taken away little by little. It’s like Hayek says: ‘our freedom was sliced, just like someone cuts a salami’”, declared.

“A feather. Brazil really loses in this election”he added.

Still during the ceremony, Ferreira said that “there will be war” from now on. “Let’s go up. Because peace will not be here. There will be war. They fought 4 years of war against us, now the harvest time has come”.

The deputy’s profiles on Twitter and Instagram were suspended for allegedly spreading false news, supporting acts of extremists and spreading hate.