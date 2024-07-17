Deputy declares that montages linking the minister to tax increases are thought up by “normal people”

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) that the memes that link the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthe creation of taxes are not created by the rightbut, yes, by “normal people”.

“The left believes that they have an entire infrastructure, an ecosystem of ‘hate cabinets,’ when in reality, they are just normal people making memes. People do it because it’s funny and they know they’re [integrantes da esquerda] they get pissed off”declared the congressman in a video published on his social media profile.

Watch (56s):

Criticism of Haddad intensified due to the approval, on July 10, of PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024, which regulates tax reform, taxing ultra-processed foods, beers and other products.

The minister earned nicknames like “Taxed” also due to the taxation of purchases on international platforms (such as Shein and Shopee), sanctioned by the government and which will come into effect from August 1st.