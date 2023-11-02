Statement was given after former president Jair Bolsonaro signaled support for the deputy in the 2024 municipal elections

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said it will “campaign for free” for federal deputy Delegate Ramagem (PL-RJ) after the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signal his name as a possible PL pre-candidate for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro in the 2024 elections.

“I will campaign for free. Excellent name for Rio. Count on me, Delegado Ramagem”declared Nikolas in X (formerly Twitter) this Thursday (2.Nov.2023).

Jair Bolsonaro signaled support for Ramagem at the end of October. He said the deputy is, “in principle, the pre-candidate” of the PL to run for command of the Executive of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The statement was given during the 1st Harpia Brasil Congress, held in Goiânia (GO), on October 27th.

Despite the former president’s statement, his son, senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that “the hammer is not hit” regarding Ramagem’s name as the party’s candidate for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

Ramagem headed Abin (Brazilian Investigative Agency) from 2019 to 2021, a period in which the agency is being investigated for allegedly monitoring hundreds of cell phones of those who attended the STF (Supreme Federal Court), such as court employees, lawyers, police officers, journalists and ministers themselves for months. Read more in this report.