The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) stated this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) that it is “preparing” a representation to the MP (Public Ministry) against the creator of the entertainment page “Choquei”, Raphael Sousa. The motivation would be the death of Jéssica Vitória Canedo on Friday (Dec 22). The 22-year-old was mentioned by the profile as an alleged new affair with comedian Whindersson Nunes. Both denied the information.

In a video published on profile on X (ex-Twitter) of the deputy, Nikolas stated that “Choquei” has “broad support from the left” and alleged links with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with the first lady Janja Lula da Silva and also with the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG). He presents no evidence to support these claims.

Nikolas also mentioned the meeting at Palácio do Planalto with Lula and Janja in which “Choquei” administrator Júnior Silva participated. The meeting with a group of digital influencers and artists sympathetic to the government was held in February 2023.

Watch:

In a statement, “Choquei” said that there was no “any irregularity in the disclosure of the information provided” about Jéssica and Whindersson's supposed affair. According to the profile, “there is no responsibility to be attributed for the acts carried out, given the action in good faith and regular compliance with the proposed activities”. The statement, signed by lawyer Adélia de Jesus Soares, was published on the page's Instagram profile.

The page said it wanted “emphasize that all publications were made based on data available at the time and in strict compliance with the usual activities arising from the exercise of the right to information”. Without mentioning the young woman's death, they said they regretted “deep” the episode.

Understand the case

Through her Instagram profile, Jéssica Vitória Canedo denied that the prints of messages that show an alleged romantic involvement between her and the comedian and were shared by entertainment pages, such as “Choquei”, were true. “All this nonsense involving my name and Whindersson is nothing more than a very dull joke”he said.

“Choquei” deleted publications about the case. Below is one of the posts:

Jéssica also reported that she received hateful messages and threats on her profile. “You are talking about my appearance, my social class, cursing my family, threatening me, calling me a gold digger, comparing me to his exes”he said when asking people to stop accessing his profile.

She stated that people were “completely crossing the line” and said that 2023 had been the most “difficult” of her life and was grateful to have arrived in December of this year alive.

Finally, the young woman asked people to stop and think about the “consequences” of what they were doing. “You don’t know the psychological state of those who are receiving the insults and threats”, he said.

Jéssica's mother, Inês Oliveira, had also published on the young woman's profile a request that the attacks and “lies” stop being shared.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 contacted Secom (Secretariat of Communication) via WhatsApp message and email to obtain Lula and Janja's official position on Nikolas Ferreira's statements. However, there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations. To the Power360the press office of Janones, also mentioned by the congressman, said that Nikolas uses “the death of a young girl, the pain of a family as politics”.