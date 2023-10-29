Nikolas Matinpalo debuted in the NHL – Joonas Korpisalo excelled

Ottawa’s Nikolas Matinpalo made his NHL debut. Joonas Korpisalo denied the win for the Senators.

Joonas Korpisalo was the hero of the Ottawa Senators in a 5–2 away win over Pittsburgh.

Korpisalo blocked 40 shots and at the same time won his second out of five starts this fall. The Senators now have four wins from eight games, the Penguins three from eight.

Ottawa’s most effective were the captain of the first fist Brady Tkachuk (2+0), Tim Stützle (0+2) and Claude Giroux (0+2) and Ridley Greig (1+1).

Top defender by Thomas Chabot sick leave meant that Nikolas Matipalo made his NHL debut.

The 25-year-old comet from Espoo played his pack pair by Tyler Kleven with clearly the least of the team’s defenders. Matinpalo played the 8.24 minutes of ice time he got in an exemplary manner. He was there to support Dominik Kubali too attack that ended in a 3–0 goal and got a +1 in his power statistics.

Matinpalo is playing its first season in North American rinks. Last season, he broke through from Äss to the A national team and eventually also to the World Cup team.

Armia immediately hit it off

of Montreal through the waivers list to the AHL at the beginning of the season Joel Armia got to play his first NHL game of the season.

Armia also succeeded in scoring right away, when he was able to strike after an underpowered exchange just after Montreal reached full strength. Porilainen tied the match against the Winnipeg Jets at 3–3 in the final set.

Montreal finally took the points in the winning goal race, which was the only success Nick Suzuki.