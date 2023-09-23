Minister of Human Rights accuses deputy of fake news for saying that government established unisex bathrooms in schools

The deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said this Saturday (September 23, 2023) that it is being attacked by the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida. The minister accused Nikolas and the deputy Filipe Barros (PL-MG) from fake news after congressmen made posts on their social networks stating that the government had instituted unisex bathrooms in schools.

In participation in the CPAC Brazil 2023, an annual event for representatives of the right in Brazil, Nikolas stated that he suffered yet another attack from the left and that he hopes that the implementation of unisex bathrooms is actually false. The deputy declared that if the fact is untrue, people are authorized to remove “biological men from women’s bathrooms”.

Silvio sent on Friday (September 22, 2033) a craft (PDF – 66 kB) at AGU (Attorney General of the Union) in which he states that Nikolas “released video in which it completely distorts” one resolution (PDF – 264 kB) of the National Council for the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People, an autonomous body. The congressmen, the document reads, would have spread disinformation to the to say that the government “instituted” gender-neutral facilities in education centers.

“Unisex bathrooms were not established, for 2 reasons. Firstly, because resolution no. 2 is not binding. Secondly, because it is not a ‘unisex bathroom’‘”, says the letter. “Contrary to what parliamentarians claim, there are no unisex bathrooms; Yes, there are individual bathrooms.”

A resolution mentions that, “whenever possible”, there must be in educational institutions the “installation of bathrooms for individual use, regardless of gender, in addition to the existing male and female ones in public spaces”.

According to the letter, contrary to what the deputies, the minister and the president say Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not have “any participation or influence” in producing the resolution.

“This is the dissemination of fake news that clearly aims to provoke moral panic and further expose LGBTQIA+ people to hatred and social repulsion caused by prejudice and discrimination.”, states the document. The text also adds that Silvio Almeida and Lula consider the comments “offensive” It is “crimes against honor and moral damage”.

The Ministry of Human Rights released note this Saturday (September 23, 2023) in which it says that the published document “It does not have a legal or mandatory nature and does not mention unisex bathrooms”.