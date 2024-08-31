Congressman says he doesn’t know how to read comments on posts; social network gained users after Moraes’ decision to take X offline

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) reported having difficulties using Threads, Meta’s social network. The congressman wrote that he did not know how to read the comments on the social network.

“Just click on the text of the publication and I’ll be suffering here”, he wrote on the platform this Saturday (Aug 31, 2024), in a photo published with her daughter Aurora Ferreira.

Many internet users migrated to Threads after STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of X (ex-Twitter), after non-compliance decision by the social network.

Threads was released by Meta on July 5, 2023. The goal of Mark Zuckerberg’s company was to have a network to compete with Elon Musk’s X.

X BLOCKING

Alexandre de Moraes ordered the demolition of X after the platform failed to comply one determination her. On Wednesday (28th August), he had demanded that she present, within 24 hours, a legal representative in Brazil.

In his decision on Friday (August 30), the minister said that this is not the first time that Elon Musk has disregarded court orders. He also stated that, on other occasions, the businessman had already demonstrated “its total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the Judiciary, positioning itself as a true supranational entity and immune to the legislation of each country”.

“The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, the incitement to crime, the public threat of disobedience to court orders and the future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespected Brazil’s sovereignty and reinforce the connection between the willful criminal instrumentalization of social networks and the illicit practices investigated by the various inquiries”states in the document. Here is the full (PDF – 374 kB).

Then the platform started to go off the air gradually in the early hours of this Saturday, but some users are still able to access it.

VPN USE

After criticism, Moraes backed down from his decision to have the Apple Store and Google Play Store remove VPN apps from their stores.

According to Moraes, the reversal was taken to “avoid unnecessary and reversible inconvenience to third parties”considering the precautionary nature of the decision and the possibility of voluntary compliance by X or its owner, Elon Musk. Read the full of the decision (PDF – 113 kB).

However, the minister maintained the daily fine of R$50,000 for those who use it “technological subterfuge”such as VPN, to access X.

This Saturday (31.Aug), the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) asked the Supreme Court to review the fine for those who use VPN in Brazil. Here is the full (PDF – 1 MB).

“[…] the application of a fine or any other sanction in a generic and abstract manner is an unreasonable and disproportionate measure, with the potential to affect an indeterminate number of people”the petition states.

