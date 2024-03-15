President and founder of Todos Pela Educação fears that space will be used as a political platform

The executive president of All for EducationPriscila Cruz, said she was concerned about the nomination of the Federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) to preside over the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies this year. In an interview with Power360stated that the congressman has no history of proposing education legislation and that Nikolas will use the commission as a political platform.

“Being the president of the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, which will debate public policies for education and not having any type of proximity to the topic is very worrying. But also because the commission is used as a platform for reverberating controversial messages, which aim to expand the audience on social networks. It is clearly a project to increase the electorate and political-party influence and less concern with improving the quality of education.”

Priscila Cruz also stated that the deputy uses themes “controversial” to promote itself and takes advantage of the lack of knowledge about the mechanisms of the Legislative Branch.

“He speaks [do PL] of homeschooling as if it were a matter being discussed in the Chamber, when in fact it is in the Senate. He speaks to people, in a way, taking advantage of the lack of knowledge regarding the processing of matters in Congress and what Brazilian education needs. Not everyone makes a good diagnosis or is able to have a clearer vision regarding the most urgent and necessary public policies”, said Priscilla.

“It is much easier to have an ideological, dogmatic speech, to seal it, to cause and be able to generate an audience. So, worry. He is not a person close to public educational policies”pointed out the education specialist.

Despite being critical of the nomination, Priscila Cruz did not disqualify the process that led the congressman from Minas Gerais to office. “The PL [Partido Liberal] has the prerogative, but unfortunately they nominated Nikolas Ferreira, who is not a deputy who will do a good job. Of course, I'd love to be surprised otherwise, but I see no signs of that happening.”.

In the first week in office, Nikolas Ferreira said that his “role will be completely institutional”What a “if the agreement to keep the meeting calm and peaceful so things can move forward is not fulfilled” He will go “touch” sessions your way.

The deputy also highlighted the holding of public hearings to debate the homeschooling (home education) and the New Secondary Education – issues that he says he considers priorities.