The deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) launched this Saturday (14.Sep.2024), in 27th São Paulo Book Biennialthe book “Raising Children for Tomorrow”.

He did an autograph session with his parents Edésio de Oliveira and Ruth Ferreira, co-authors of the work.

The Biennale website describes the publication as a guide to “educating with faith, eternal values ​​and family unity, overcoming modern challenges with biblical strategies and divine support”. Published by Life Publishingthe book is on sale on the publisher’s website for R$79.90.

A video posted on the deputy’s official Instagram account claims that Ferreira “the SP Book Biennial has stopped” and “he put more people in than Lula”. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke at the opening of the fair, held on September 5. On the occasion, the president stated that “reading is also a political act”.

In the video posted on Instagram, the deputy celebrates the launch and says: “When we talk about God and family, we know that the left gets desperate. There was a lot of crying here, but thank God we will be able to bring many children into this world, who are light, to be able to fight against this darkness.”.

In August, when he announced the release of the book, Ferreira said on his account X (ex-Twitter) that the book was inspired by the various questions he received about its creation. “We decided to tell our story, secrets and experiences from my perspective as a son and their perspective as parents”he declared.