Federal deputy participated in PL event aimed at young voters in the capital of Pernambuco

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) was applauded by supporters upon arriving at the launch PL Young at the International Club of Recife, in Pernambuco, this Saturday (13.Jul.2024).

The platform aims to to discuss conservative agendas and proposals. The event was attended virtually by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Nikolas, one of the youngest deputies in the country at 28, is considered one of the youngest representatives of Bolsonarism. He was received with applause.

“O The present is theirs, the future is ours. This is Recife. Thank you, Northeast!”, he wrote the deputy in a publication on his X profile (old Twitter).

Watch (59s):