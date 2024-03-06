Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/06/2024 – 20:58

In a defeat for the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) was elected president of the Education Commission, by 22 votes in favor and 15 blank votes.

PT members allege that the PL broke the established agreement and made a last-minute appointment to try to bargain with the PT for the vice-presidency of the Health collegiate.

As Estadão showed, the government worked to change the nomination and asked that no deputy be present so that there would be no quorum. The session, which was supposed to start at 3:30 pm, only started around 7:30 pm.

This is another defeat for the PT. Even with the government trying to block it, the PL managed to elect Carol de Toni (PL-SC), one of the most fervent oppositionists, to the Constitution and Justice Committee, the main committee of the Chamber.

With just under a year of activity as a federal deputy, Nikolas is one of the deputies who make up the front line of parliamentarians supporting former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who provoke government supporters.

In one of the main episodes, which resulted in a representation made by the PT at the Ethics Council, Nikolas put on a wig, said he was “deputy Nikole” and preached against feminism in the Chamber plenary.

Samia Bomfim (PSOL-SP) says that Nikolas could not take on the role because he is accused of transphobia after exposing a 14-year-old transgender teenager on social media in 2023.

He released a video on his YouTube channel, in which he criticized the presence of a transgender student in a girls' bathroom at a school in the city.

In the video, titled “transvestite in the bathroom of my sister's school”, the deputy exposed the name of the school and showed the moment in which the student was questioned by his sister, also a minor, in the women's bathroom. The request was rejected by the acting president of the session, Moses Rodrigues (União-CE).

For Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), the choice is a “shame” for the history of the collegiate “diminished” for choosing an “extremist” deputy. “We are going to have a person who has the attitude of a brat, who has already mistreated countless female deputies in the plenary, who has no posture, who doesn’t know how to dialogue, who doesn’t have the size to be a federal deputy, let alone be president of the Education committee”, states. “Our education is far from being a reference in the world and it makes me very sad to know that we are diminishing this very important space.”

Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), first vice-president of the Chamber made an appeal, saying that Nikolas will listen to everyone, including PT deputies. “I would like to say that knowing how this House works, no committee will work without a deputy who has dialogue with everyone. I am convinced of the good work he will do”, he says.

Nikolas was not present at the session as he is on paternity leave. Rogério Correia (PT-MG) says that the absence would be like writing a “blank check” to Nikolas, as there is no commitment due to the restriction on presenting ideological agendas. Therefore, he claims, he cannot vote for Nikolas. “I don’t know what agenda we will have here. Is that the only one we will have on the agenda?”, he asks.

Correia states that the agreement with the PL predicted that deputy Joaquim Passarinho (PL-PA) would be nominated, which did not happen. “It’s not about having an agreement with the PL. We have disagreements, but not anti-parliamentary stances. That’s not the case with what’s happening now,” he says. “I will vote, as will everyone from the Workers’ Party, against it.”

Behind the scenes, PT and PL are negotiating so that the acronyms can appoint, respectively, the first vice-president of the Education and Health committees. The latter will be chaired by PT member Dr. Francisco (PI).

In the meeting with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and other party leaders, the agreement was signed.

“Obviously, a president of a commission of this importance cannot do anything crazy,” said the government leader, José Guimarães (PT-CE), accepting the final result, a few minutes before the meeting. “We made several considerations and in the end the PL does not give up and we will pacify.” The scenario changed minutes later.

Within PT groups on WhatsApp, guidance was received from the leader of the bench, Odair Cunha (MG), so that deputies did not provide a quorum at meetings to establish the commissions, with the aim of postponing their operation.

Soon other members of the party expressed disagreement with the first agreement and called for a break.

PT members interviewed by the report privately claim that the maneuver by Nikolas is a strategy to guarantee control in the Health Commission, which owns, with surplus, the largest transfer with the commission amendments boosted in 2024. The PT, which commands it , will be responsible for allocating R$4.5 billion.

The definition by the vice-presidencies was scheduled for next week and it is possible that the negotiations will undergo changes.

Before the session even opened, there was a debate between right-wing and left-wing deputies in the committee room.

Tarcísio Motta (PSOL-RJ) said that there is concern in the progressive wing of the Chamber that Nikolas in the presidency would address controversial issues and leave aside “real problems” in the country, in conversation with PL deputies, including Domingos Sávio (MG), Sóstenes Cavalcante (RJ) and Bia Kicis (DF).

“What we want is for there to be respect for all of Education here, otherwise this commission won’t work,” stated Tarcísio. He also cited concerns that the PL does not appoint left-wing deputies to rapporteurships or that issues that are important to the political spectrum are not discussed, which are the responsibilities of a commission president.

Sosthenes replied. “He (Nikolas) will have, as any PL president had, to have the balance the PL had, to sit down with the vice-president of the PT to discuss the agenda together. You cannot start from the premise that it will go wrong without proving it first,” he said.