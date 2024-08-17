Businessman responded to the invitation with more criticism of the STF minister; this Saturday, X announced the closure of an office in Brazil

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) invited the American billionaire Elon Musk to participate in a demonstration against the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes on September 7th – the date on which Brazil’s Independence Day is celebrated and a national holiday. The publication was made on X (formerly Twitter), a social network run by Musk.

“On September 7, Brazil will take to the streets of São Paulo to demand the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes. @elonmusk, you are invited,” he wrote the congressman, in English.

On the social network, the businessman he responded to the deputy with the most criticism of Moraes. “There is no doubt that Moraes needs to go. Having a “judge” who repeatedly and flagrantly violates the law is no justice at all.”he stated.

X CLOSES OFFICE IN BRAZIL

This Saturday (17.Aug.2024), the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced which will close its office in Brazil. In the publication, the company states that the measure was taken because of the minister’s decisions.

The company released the full text of Moraes’ alleged decision, which is being processed under seal. In this image, it is possible to see that the minister requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities. The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to block the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order.

According to X, the decision has immediate effect, but the social network remains available to Brazilian users.

“Despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Brazilian Supreme Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders, and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process.”says X.

X owner Elon Musk, critical of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ performance, shared the statement and said that “he is a total disgrace to justice”.

“The decision to close X’s office in Brazil was difficult, but if we had agreed to the demands for secret (illegal) censorship and handing over of private information from Alexandre de Moraes, there would be no way to explain our actions without being embarrassed”he wrote.

DECISION AGAINST MUSK NETWORK

THE Poder360 sought the STF’s press office via email and WhatsApp messages to confirm the authenticity of the document published by X. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.



The court ruling details the Court’s attempt to contact the company’s legal representatives. The goal was to make X comply with Moraes’ order to block channels, profiles and accounts indicated, provide registration data and cease its monetization. The decision, published on August 7, gave a deadline of 2 hours for the order to be complied with, under penalty of a daily fine of R$50,000.

At the time, X’s official account stated that Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the senator’s account to be blocked. Val’s Landmark (Podemos-ES), by Josias Pereira Lima, Ednardo da Vila Mello Raposo, Claudio Rogasane da Luz, Paola da Silva Daniel, Sandra Mara Volf Pedro Eustaquio, Mariana Volf Pedro Eustaquio and Sergio Fischer.

The designated court official reports that he became aware that the company’s public relations professional assigned to the matter no longer represented X in Brazil. A new legal representative was appointed, but was refused to provide a telephone number, according to the report. The official reports that he attempted to contact X by email, but received no response.

Given the “disobedience of a court order” of the new legal representative, Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined that a daily fine of R$20,000 be applied to the legal representative, adding the amount to the previous fine. The judge also ordered the arrest of the person responsible.

“The content of the certificate prepared by the court officer indicates that the representative of the company X Brasil Internet Ltda., Raquel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, acting in bad faith, is trying to avoid regular notification of the decision handed down in the proceedings, including by electronic means, of which she has already demonstrated knowledge, with the aim of frustrating its compliance”wrote Alexandre de Moraes, in the decision released on Friday (16 August) by the company.