At the Transatlantic Summit, PL deputy also says that “some” members of the STF “betrayed the Brazilian people”

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) called this Friday (17.Nov.2023) the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from “burglar”. The statement was made during a speech at a UN (United Nations) event. Without mentioning names, the congressman also said that members of the STF (Federal Court of Justice) “they betrayed the Brazilian people”.

Nikolas participated as “young leader” at a meeting of the United Nations Transatlantic Summitwhich takes place from this Friday (Nov 17) until Saturday (Nov 18), in New York, in the United States.

The federal deputy spoke for around 7 minutes and cited a phrase attributed to the writer Olavo de Carvalho (1947-2022), which says that “The world would be better if there weren’t so many people promising to improve it.” Nikolas stated that the quote “fits perfectly” to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who, according to him, supported Lula, “a thief who should be in jail”.

“Now we have the Amazon, with the worst fire in 15 years and they [Thunberg e DiCaprio] are just silent and disappeared”said the congressman from Minas Gerais.

Watch the moment (41s):

Nikolas Ferreira also said that the world needs educators who “they teach and do not indoctrinate” to train judges who “honor the judiciary”unlike, according to him, “some” members of the Federal Supreme Court who “they betrayed the Brazilian people”.

At the beginning of his speech, the deputy said that the “left returned to power” this year to use “all possible means” in “destruction of the family”. He defended the criminalization of abortion and criticized trans people who, according to him, “they lie about their biological sex to compete with women”.

Watch Nikolas Ferreira’s full speech at the UN Transatlantic Summit (7min58s):