Criticized in recent weeks for mocking trans women, deputy was the most voted in 2022, with 1.4 million votes

thecongressperson Nikolas Ferreira took over on Thursday (23.Mar.2023) the presidency of the PL (Liberal Party) directory in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

“Officially, I assumed the presidency of PL-BH. We will do serious and dedicated work for the people of Minas Gerais. Minas Gerais will be a reference in conservative councilors and mayors. To work!“said the deputy in his profile on twitter.

The PL also made a statement in the Instagram: “With 1.4 million votes, being the youngest and most voted federal deputy in Brazil, Nikolas will strengthen our base in the city, adding our values ​​of freedom and development”.

The appointment of the deputy to the position, made through the indication of party leaders, took place shortly after the declaration who mocked transgender people on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The congressman wore a wig and said he felt like a woman. “They are wanting to impose an imposition of reality that is not reality. Either you agree with what they are saying or you are transphobic, homophobic and bigoted.”he declared.

In response to the speech, the Psol, PT, PDT, PC do B and PSB benches filed a request for the annulment of Nikolas’ mandate for breach of decorum and the deputy became the target of 3 news-crimes in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for transphobia.

On March 20, the minister Alexandre de Moraesfrom the STF, asked the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to comment on a request to suspend the deputy’s social networks.

But 3 days later, the RMP he responded taking a stand against Nikolas’ account blocking request. “The requests made against Federal Deputy Nikolas Ferreira relate to the fact that occurred on March 8 of this year, unrelated to the acts against the Democratic State of Law”stated the PGR.