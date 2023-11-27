Federal deputy spoke at a demonstration on Av. Paulista and told the Supreme Court minister: “Brazil is not afraid of you”

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) encouraged the public present on Avenida Paulista on Sunday (Nov 26, 2023) to say that they want the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes “out of your chair”. O act in the capital of São Paulo was summoned by allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The congressman asked those present to shout if they wanted to see the judge outside the STF. After screams and applause from the audience, Nikolas said: “Alexandre de Moraes, Brazil is not afraid of you”.

Nikolas declared that he will not “to give up” from Brazil.

Neither Cleriston nor tyranny will be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/zZUOqFkQIi — Nikolas Ferreira (@nikolas_dm) November 26, 2023

The act was in memory of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, arrested for involvement in the January 8th what died in the Papuda Penitentiary Complexin Brasilia.

In September, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) had requested the release of the prisoner and cited an attached report about the detainee’s fragile health condition, but the request was never analyzed by Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro supporters demonstrated in protest over the episode in other capitals of the country, such as Rio de Janeiro, Florianópolis and Salvador.

