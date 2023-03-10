In an interview, PT president talks about Lula’s reelection, relationship with Haddad and Bolsonaro’s jewelry case

The federal deputy and president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) “committed a crime” It is “have to be punished”.

“He went up to the podium and gave a transphobic speech, a sexist, misogynist speech. This is typified in criminal law. So he committed a crime. He has to be submitted to the Ethics Commission, he has to be punished”, said the petista on Thursday (9.Mar.2023) in an interview with “É Notícia” of the TV network. “It is pedagogical, including”, completed.

On Wednesday (8.Mar), International Women’s Day, Nikolas Ferreira put on a wig to speak in the plenary of the Chamber and made statements against trans women. The Psol bench filed a representation in the House Ethics Council to revoke the deputy’s mandate. The request had the support of deputies from the PSB, PDT, Rede, PT and PC do B.

Read other topics covered in the interview:

RE-ELECTION OF LULA – “To implement a project that we have, progressive and popular, I think [que a reeleição de Lula] it will be necessary. He has to be a candidate.”

RELATIONSHIP WITH HADDAD – “There’s no war. I have the greatest respect and consideration for the Minister [da Fazenda, Fernando] Haddad. I think he is a very competent person, he fulfills his role.” According to Gleisi, as the government is a coalition, formed by multiple parties, “the PT has to put its positions”.

PRIORITIES AT THE CONGRESS – “Economic growth and job creation.”

JEWELRY – “Puts down this speech of the [ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro (PL) of combating corruption. (…) The jewel is for those in charge. It wasn’t for Michelle [Bolsonaro]was for the first lady of Brazil. (…) Bolsonaro wanted to take hold of an institutional gift. And it wasn’t a cheap gift, a R$16 million gift. It’s very serious.”