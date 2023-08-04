Deputy says he filed a crime report against Marinho, Haddad, Nísia Trindade, Juscelino Filho and Dino

the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said on Thursday (3.Aug.2023) that it had filed a crime report and representation for impropriety against members of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The following ministers are targeted: Luiz Marinho (Labour), Fernando Haddad (Finance), Nísia Trindade (Health), Juscelino Filho (Communications) and Flávio Dino (Justice).

According to the congressman, the request is to be investigated “alleged use of public benefits”. Nikolas declared, in twitterthat the ministerscreated“appointments on fridays”to return home on jets from FAB [Força Aérea Brasileira], no official agendas”.

A newspaper report State of São Paulo of February of this year showed that Juscelino Filho used a FAB flight to go to a horse auction in Boituva, in São Paulo. The minister’s defense said that the trip was an official agenda and had “clear public interest”.

Per presidential decreeFAB planes can be used by authorities in specific cases: medical emergencies, for safety reasons and on business trips.

Lula evaluates creating a quota for airline tickets for government ministers. The intense use of FAB jets by heads of ministries and executive secretaries has bothered the president. The proposal is for each authority to receive extra money each month to spend on commercial flights.