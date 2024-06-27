Deputy filed a request for Minister Camilo Santana (Education) to inform the errors, costs, copies distributed and the measures that will be adopted

The chairman of the Chamber’s Education Committee, Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), filed a request for information about errors in the new version of the School Geographic Atlas.

The deputy asked the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, for explanations about the number of errors found, those responsible for the failures, the costs of preparing the Atlas and the number of copies distributed. He also demanded the measures that will be adopted to correct the new version. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 87 kB).

The 9th version of the School Geographic Atlas was distributed by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) with errors in maps that show the formation of the Earth’s current continents.

The model, which became known for placing Brazil at the center of the planisphere, presents a sequence that swaps the maps of the Jurassic (which is said to have been 135 million years ago) and Cretaceous (65 million years ago) periods – a difference of 70 millions of years. The sequence also contains incorrect information about the age and duration of geological periods.

“The School Geographic Atlas is an essential tool in the educational process of public schools. Incorrect information in its content has significant consequences for the academic training of thousands of students. It is crucial to understand how these flaws will be corrected and what measures will be taken to mitigate their impact on teaching.”Nikolas stated.

Based on the request for information, the deputy said he expected the Ministry of Education to provide answers “clear and detailed” to the questions presented.

“The production and distribution of copies containing flaws represents a waste of public resources that must be rigorously investigated. Understanding the total cost involved in producing and distributing the incorrect material, as well as the additional expenses required to correct errors, is fundamental to ensuring fiscal responsibility and efficiency in the management of public resources.”he added.

Last week, after the errors were identified, the IBGE acknowledged the flaws and said it was preparing an errata.