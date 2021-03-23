Former world boxing champion, State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev on March 23 urged the residents of Russia to take care of their health and get vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

“First of all, everyone should think about their own health and the health of those around them. Safety and health is not an empty phrase, ”he said.

Earlier that day, the former head of Rospotrebnadzor and State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko made a similar appeal to the residents of the Russian Federation. He noted that people need to wear masks, disinfect their hands and limit contact to protect themselves from coronavirus infection, but vaccination is currently the only specific means of prevention.

On the eve of the need for vaccination against COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin again pointed out. The head of state called the vaccination task number one. The President noted that the timing of the formation of herd immunity depends on vaccination, and therefore the timing of lifting all restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

Putin also stressed that vaccination against coronavirus remains a voluntary matter, but he himself intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian leader, later noted that the president’s vaccination would take place on March 23 behind closed doors.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia started on January 18. Vaccination can be done with the first Sputnik V vaccine in the Russian Federation and the world, which was registered on August 11, 2020.

