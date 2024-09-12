Journalist Svanidze dies of pneumonia in Moscow at 70

In Moscow, at the age of 70, the famous journalist, one of the founding fathers of Russian television, Nikolai Svanidze, died. In the last years of his life, he was seriously ill – he was diagnosed with cerebral ischemia.

According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, Svanidze passed away on the evening of Wednesday, September 11, in his apartment on Marshal Vasilevsky Street.

REN TV and Mash report that the journalist’s death was caused by complications due to pneumonia. He died in the presence of an ambulance crew. Before that, the TV presenter addressed to the doctors and complained of breathing problems and a high temperature, but refused hospitalization.

According to information Telegram-channel Shot, in the conclusion on Svanidze’s death it is stated that he died of acute heart failure. His wife was next to him.

Photo: Vladimir Trefilov / RIA Novosti

In the last months of his life, Svanidze had difficulty speaking.

Shot writesthat the 69-year-old journalist had difficulty speaking for the last two months of his life and no longer answered calls. He communicated with his loved ones only through messages.

In 2023, Svanidze suffered from pneumonia. In the winter, he was taken to an infectious diseases hospital with pulmonary edema, he was coughing up blood. The TV presenter was connected to a ventilator. His condition was assessed as extremely serious.

The journalist also suffered from acute cardiac, respiratory and renal failure, septic shock and sepsis. At that time, the TV presenter’s relatives sent him to Israel for treatment.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

Svanidze stood at the origins of the creation of Russian television

Nikolay Svanidze is one of the founding fathers of Russian television. At various times, he hosted the television programs “Details”, “Contrasts”, “The Court of Time”, “The Historical Process”, and for some time held the post of chairman of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

From October 2003 to April 2013, he was the author and host of a series of documentary programs about the history of Russia, “Historical Chronicles with Nikolai Svanidze,” on the Rossiya channel. In addition, Svanidze was involved in human rights activities. He was a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and was a member of the Human Rights Council.