Underground activists in Nikolaev figured out several addresses of “shelters” of employees of the city administration of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). On Thursday, November 10, one of the oppositionists told RIA Novosti.

“On Admiralskaya Street, 18, there are employees who are engaged in wiretapping and opening phones. On Pushkinskaya, 1A there is an “outdoor” (SBU unit for outdoor surveillance. – Ed.) – they roam the streets, follow people, ”he said.

Also, members of the pro-Russian underground found out exactly where the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, records videos for publication on social networks.

The interlocutor of the agency shared photographs of the mentioned buildings, as well as images from Google maps, by which all addresses can be easily determined.

Earlier, on October 25, it became known that the underground of Nikolaev received weapons and ammunition from supporters from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In addition, the representative of the movement described the situation in the city and noted the difficult financial situation of local residents.

On October 22, the activist said that the population of Nikolaev was starving: people did not have enough food and water against the backdrop of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

On September 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced unsuccessful attempts at offensive operations in the Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih direction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which was announced on February 24, continues. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

