A competition for grants for socially oriented non-profit organizations “Moscow is a good city” starts in the capital. The competition fund will amount to 496 million rubles, the grant amount has been increased to 5 million. These funds can help many Moscow NGOs that were forced to suspend their activities during the pandemic, said the deputy of the Moscow City Duma Elena Nikolaeva.

The MP believes that non-profit organizations that conduct social projects now need special support measures.

“Today the same types of state support are available for NGOs as for business, but often these measures do not cover the specifics of the work of such organizations. Even a receipt for a communal apartment that has accumulated during the downtime can put an end to the work of important social projects, and many organizations have nowhere to take these funds – they do not earn money, but live on targeted government grants or donations. Simple means not just a break, it is the impossibility of reporting on grant funds, paying the bills, ”explains Nikolaeva.

As an example, she cited the work of the “Pure Heart” center in Kuzminki. This association organized free classes for children in the neighborhood, then pensioners from “Moscow Longevity” began to come here. However, in the spring they had to suspend their studies, and now the center is in a difficult situation, since it is still necessary to pay the communal flat.

It is noted that an application for the grant competition “Moscow is a good city” can be submitted by a non-profit organization registered in the capital, older than one year and providing social services to the population. An application can be submitted for one of three categories of grants: a large grant – over 5 million rubles, a medium-sized grant – from 500 thousand to 5 million rubles, and a small grant – up to 500 thousand rubles.

According to the deputy, financial receipts for new projects will allow many organizations to continue working in the post-coronavirus reality, as well as adapt their programs, taking into account the requirements for the safety of participants.

Organizations that provide services to people with disabilities, residents of the older generation, homeless citizens, families in difficult life situations, difficult teenagers and children without parental care can apply for grant support for the Moscow – Good City competition. Applications will be accepted until September 30.