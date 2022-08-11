Michael Lohscheller prepares to become Nikola’s new CEO. The US company leader in the production and development of electric trucks has decided to focus on the former CEO of Opel to replace Mark Russell, who will retire on January 1st. Recall that Russell was elected president of Nikola in 2019, and appointed CEO of the same company the following year. Now it will be Lohscheller’s turn to lead the electric truck company to a leading position in the segment.

According to reports from Autonews, while the appointment of Lohscheller as CEO will take place starting next year, that of president and member of the board of directors of Nikola has immediate effect. The experience in the automotive world is certainly not lacking for the German manager, who in his professional career was CEO of Opel under three different parent companies, such as General Motors, PSA and Stellantis. “I’m honored and enthusiastic to succeed Mark Russell as Nikola’s next CEO as we advance on our journey as a pioneer in carbon-neutral transportation and infrastructure solutions – Lohscheller’s first words as Nikola’s new CEO – We have a strong business model, a talented global team, we are leaders in electric vehicle technology and energy solutions. We are well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities that await us and accelerate our strategic initiatives ”.