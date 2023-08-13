Nikola has announced the recall of about 209 of its battery-powered commercial trucks after an outside investigation indicated that a faulty battery part likely caused a fire in one of the vehicles.

The company said a battery component likely caused a coolant leak in one of the trucks. The battery overheated, causing a fire on June 23 in a truck parked at the company’s Phoenix headquarters. Nikola had initially suggested that a crime could have caused the fire, but later explained that a company hired to investigate the fire indicated that this was unlikely.

The recalled vehicles represent about 60% of the battery-electric heavy-duty trucks the company produced last year and virtually all of the trucks shipped to customers. Trucks are at dealerships or in use with commercial haulage companies. The remaining unsold trucks are parked on Nikola’s properties.



