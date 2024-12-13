A magical stay, a stormy goodbye and a return full of emotions. Nikola Mirotic (Podgorica, 1991) literally breaks his voice when asked about Barça and Barcelona. 546 days after his last game as a Barça player, the Montenegrin star returns to the Palau this Friday, where he became an idol leading a team that played three final four consecutive. The club’s delicate finances meant that he was invited to leave through the back door, but the current Armani Milan star has turned the page on that and wants to reunite with what he continues to call “my fans.” With the same kindness as always, Mirotic opens the doors of the Unipol Forum in Milan to The Vanguard to chat about his return and about life.

Are you happy in Milan?

Yes, the change has been good for me in every way. When you have to leave a place you always look for the best alternatives and for my life and my basketball the best place has been Milan. My family is happy here and my children are happy, they have many friends. Life is very good in Italy.

Is it very different from Barcelona?

Not so much. Obviously there was the beach and it was sunnier, but I was used to the cold and more darkness after living in Chicago or Milwaukee. And the quality of life is very good. I couldn’t say which one is better.

Did working again with Ettore Messina, with whom you coincided at Real Madrid, weigh on your decision to choose Milan?

Definitely. At the basketball level I had better offers, but the coach and the country were very important factors and, in that sense, Milan had everything. Messina helped me a lot in Madrid in my beginnings, he helped me have the opportunity to play at a professional level. So far, we have already won two titles here.

He is a legend of the benches…

He is a great coach, everyone respects him a lot because they know what his figure means in the world of basketball.

His return

“The Palau is my home and I hope for a good reception, I gave everything for that shirt”

Last year you suffered a major injury, how are you feeling?

I’m better. It is an Achilles tendon injury, similar to the one I had in Barcelona. But I went to Finland to see a professional who has helped me a lot with treatments that have prevented me from going under the knife, thank God.

Doesn’t it hurt anymore?

I am healthy and I have not had pain again following these treatments.

The numbers confirm them…

Yes, it seems that I am very well. I haven’t missed a game this year and I’m playing more minutes than ever. I am very happy.

I don’t know if people are aware, but he is the highest-rated player in the Euroleague…

I don’t know how they can’t know (laughs).

It’s coming out…

I joke a lot with Fabian Causeur. The other day he stole six balls and I told him he was like good wine, the more time passes the better he is. And he answered that I was the one who was like that. We are both, okay.

Why do you think he is playing so well?

Above all because of the experience that one gains, but also because of feeling good about the leadership within the team, doing things so that your teammates trust you and give you the balls.

Nikola Mirotic, Armani Milan player EDITORIAL / Third parties

What does Milan aspire to this year?

The logical thing would be to aspire to enter the playoffs. Last year we suffered a lot of injuries and were left out. This year we know each other much better and we are doing things a little differently.

The other day you went out playing against Jasikevicius’s Fenerbahçe, how are you getting along?

I greeted him before the game and we talked for a while. We have a very good relationship. Then he came to me and said: “Damn, man, what a great game against us.” And he gave me a hug.

He is doing well in Türkiye…

Yes and, honestly, I’m very happy. That shows what he is as a coach, wherever he goes he achieves a lot of success.

Today you return to the Palau 546 days after winning the League against Madrid… do you feel any tingling?

Wow! I get excited just listening to the figure (he pauses, his eyes water).

Almost two years later…

When I think about returning I get very excited and feel great joy. Just the fact of stepping on the Palau parquet again excites me. I’m already going crazy just talking about it.

He seems very shocked…

I am very fond of the Palau and the Barça fans. It has been a very important time in my life, and not just talking about basketball, but also about life in general. I learned many things and changed as a person in those four years. Now I return with another shirt but my love for the club remains intact.

Do you feel like it?

I really want to go back. When I step on the court I will try to put my emotions aside and win the game, but it won’t be easy.

What reception do you expect?

I hope it’s good, really. I hope for a good reception because I know that I gave everything whenever I put on the Barça shirt. And we must keep in mind that since my arrival, as well as that of Saras and other players, the team changed and was always at the top. In Europe they talked about Barça. We won two Leagues and two Cups and played almost all the finals.

The Palau does not usually forget its idols…

I hope people are happy and have good memories of Nikola Mirotic. I have all of them because they have always received me very well. The Palau, without a doubt, is my home.

How do you prepare for a return with so many emotions?

I have known how to isolate myself from much worse things in my career, like when I have had the entire public against me. I think this time at least the public is on my side, it is my hobby even though it is no longer there. It will be a carousel of emotions and that is why I will have to be very focused and not get carried away.

The farewell

“It was wonderful to have the fans with me in my last games, they went crazy”

Do you follow Barça?

A lot! A lot!

He says it with passion…

I can’t say that I watch all the games, but I follow them all and I watch most of the Euroleague games. But I look at everyone’s stats and know how they play. Basketball is my passion and I love knowing what Barça does.

How do you see it with Peñarroya?

They are still a competitive team, that is important. Obviously, not at the level before, which people were used to. Nor can we deceive ourselves because the results say so. But it is normal when there are changes, it is a process and patience is needed. The board does its job but I don’t want to give an opinion so that there are no misunderstandings. But again, they are still a competitive team.

Does it make you angry to look back and think that with that great team of yours you couldn’t win the Euroleague?

Yes, a lot. We had three great opportunities. We were always the best in the regular phase but then we couldn’t win. Many excuses could be given but the reality is that it did not go well for us. Sometimes we weren’t good as a team, other times I wasn’t good either. The format also changes in a final four and you have to be in the best shape during those three days and we couldn’t achieve that.

Hurts?

When people sometimes ask me, a kind of pain comes back inside, I don’t deny it. But in life you have to be positive. It is obvious that I am no longer 27 years old, I am going to turn 34 and I have fewer opportunities left but I want to take advantage of them.

Your contract

“I have never taken anything that is not mine, I have only taken what they have given me”

How did you manage your goodbye from Barça? He left through the back door…

It was something strange on the part of the club but, on the other hand, it was impressive on the part of the fans. They are two things that I separate a lot. The club is going one way but the Palau went crazy with me in those last two games against Madrid. It was wonderful to have the fans with me, knowing that they were my last games.

You wanted people to know that you were leaving…

Sometimes, when I look back at those days, I think that no one knew I was leaving, that there was speculation but that no one at the club came out to say ‘Nikola is leaving, let’s say goodbye to him well.’ That’s why I decided to come out and say it, I wanted to say goodbye to my fans.

Do you regret it?

There were people who doubted whether it was a good decision because it put more pressure on me and also on the team, but it turned out well. We won 3-0 that final and I was the MVP. I said goodbye winning and I’m left with those two games.

Does it hurt you that in these two years your name has been used to justify Barça’s poor financial situation?

No. Everyone has their responsibility. I know what I do and what I have done. I have never taken anything that is not mine, I have taken what they have given me. And I don’t want to give my opinion on what others have done. Many things have been leaked, some true but others that are not. What I know is that the fans know the truth and that’s it.

He seems very calm with himself.

I know that I have not deceived anyone and that I have not done anything wrong to harm my fans or the club. I have received what was stated in my contract. I have helped Barça twice, when asked, and I have fought for the shirt every day knowing that the decision to sign was not easy, I knew that there would be people who would not understand it and it would make me and my family uncomfortable. But I wanted to go to Barça and I’m sure I made mistakes, but always in good faith.

The directive

“My goodbye was strange on the part of the club, things have been leaked that are not true”

To reduce the level of emotion, let’s end with a sudden change of direction. Where does Nikola Mirotic see himself when he retires?

Good question. Five years ago I would have answered for sure that I would live in Spain but as the years go by I miss my country and my roots more and more. My parents are in Montenegro and I have an animal farm in Serbia, but right now I couldn’t say it, I live in the present.

But will he continue to be linked to basketball?

I don’t know, really. But I do know that whatever I do, it will be something much calmer and something that won’t make me travel as much. I want to take advantage of the time lost these years with so much traveling to be with my children and my family.