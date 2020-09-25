Barça announced this Friday the extension of Nikola Mirotic’s contract until 2025. The power forward (29 years old and 2.08 meters) arrived in Barcelona in the summer of 2019 with an agreement for three seasons, an optional fourth and a salary of between 8.5 and 9 million euros gross per year, the highest in Europe. In the first three, 4, 4.5 and 5 million net.

Mirotic is only in his second season since he decided to leave the NBA, where he had played five seasons between the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks. And the results have not yet been as expected: Zero titles out of four possible (Endesa League, Cup and two Super Cups).

On an individual level, his performance has been enviable. He won the MVP of the Endesa League after averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for a PIR of 24. In the Euroleague, his averages were almost traced before the break in March due to the coronavirus: 19 goals, 6.9 sacks and 1.6 basket passes for a 22.5 valuation.

In this campaign, continue along that line. In just two games, he has 23 points and 8.5 sacks for a PIR of 32. He is a leader in both scoring and valuation of the ACB.

Mirotic: “Hopefully it will be very successful”

“I am happy, very grateful to the club for this opportunity and happy to extend my contract. Sounds great 2025, many years wearing this shirt and hopefully with many successes. I will be one more ‘culer’ until 2025 and wanting to return that trust, “said Mirotic on her team’s website.

“Everyone knows that it was not easy to return from the United States, but the club has shown me everything with the desire to bring me here and the fans have given me love, good energy and many times I have said that I am surprised at how they have received, “he continued.

“I want good things to happen, that our people can return to the Palau, that they enjoy our basketball and also bring joy to the club. We are here with one goal and this is to win titles“he recalled.

“You don’t have to put up any barriers, just do your daily work and know the responsibilities that each one has. I know that I have many and I will show the trust that the club has placed in me. I want to succeed,” he concluded.