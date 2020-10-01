Nikola Kalinic (Subotica, 1991) is one of the star signings from Valencia Basket. Champion of the Euroleague with Fenerbahçe in 2017, being the best of his team in the final, he arrives at La Fonteta motivated. Set high goals: play the Euroleague playoff. Arrives to contribute defensive experience, character and intensity. His presence on the court is already indisputable for Ponsarnau. Today he debuts in the maximum continental competition with the Valencia Basket against him ASVEL (9:00 p.m., DAZN).

-After more than a month in Valencia, with the Endesa League already underway and the Euroleague about to start… He looks totally adapted.

-Yes, everything is fine. Perfect. The team, the teammates, the city, the beaches and the sun of Valencia, the food is also very good. Everything is going well. We are improving little by little in training and in games. Little by little better things are seen. I am connecting with the companions. They are all very nice and they are helping me in everything so that I adapt as well as possible.

-This year in Valencia Basket a small Balkan clan has come together, with Dubljevic, Marinkovic, Prepelic and yourself. Has this helped you?

-Yeah sure. Dubi is already a veteran here, he has been in Valencia for eight years. Prepelic also knows the League, he has been in Spain for three or four years. They have helped me adapt, they have taught me things about the championship, also the city. It is very good to have a small ‘Balkan community’ in Valencia.

-How does a player like Nikola Kalinic get to Valencia?

-I needed a change after five years at Fenerbahçe. In Turkey I had a great experience but I needed a change: new goals, a new environment, a new city, a new coach… Valencia appeared and they offered me to come here. I spoke with my former teammate, Marko Marinovic, who played in Valencia. He explained to me how good this club is and after meditating, I decided to come here.

Nikola Kalinic.

PAULINO ORIBE



-A few years ago, players like Nikola Kalinic or Derrick Williams were inaccessible for Valencia Basket. Why this year have you been able to hire them?

-It is obvious that everything changed last year when we all saw Valencia Basket struggling to enter the playoffs. The club was seen to be growing: two years ago, Eurocup champion; last year, fighting for the top-8. Also, it is one of the best places to live. Everyone told me about how beautiful the city was, the people are very friendly, the beaches, the sun. Everybody would want to live here. As a club, I can see that they have a great organization. L’Alqueria is a large facility, with eight or nine courts to train, to practice shooting; the Arena that will be ready by 2023… These are important things when deciding.

-What is your goal in Valencia Basket?

-I do not know. The team’s goal is to fight for everything. Maybe this team doesn’t have very famous players but they are very good. Our goal could be to reach the Final Four …

-Are you talking about the Euroleague Final Four?

-Yes, why not? We have to set ourselves a high goal. If you set a high goal and then you don’t reach it, you will surely be on top. Perhaps the most reasonable goal would be to reach the playoffs. We have a lot of very good players, who know how to play basketball very well. And then, in Liga Endesa we have to fight between the three or four best teams in the regular league. And once in the playoffs, anything is possible.

-In the preseason he played as ‘4’ and once the competition started he has almost always played as ‘3’ and sporadically as ‘4’. Where do you feel most comfortable?

-In preseason I only played as’ 4 ‘due to Derrick Williams’ injury. And in Liga Endesa I already played more than ‘3’. In recent years I have played in both positions and I have adapted both offensively and defensively. I try to adapt and help the team in different situations regardless of the position I occupy: point guard, forward or center … the important thing is this. However, ‘3’ is where I have played the longest in my life and it is the position where I have internalized what I have to do.

-Will the Kalinic of the 2017 Euroleague final be seen in Valencia, when he signed 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, to become champion?

-Yes. Surely that final of 2017 was the best game of my life. After that year I had a back injury that prevented me from being at the same level. Yes, that’s probably the goal. And I already tell you, at the team level, try to reach the Final Four. Why not? No one can stop us from thinking big even if the top-8 is the most reasonable goal.

-Valencia have never had a great star in the team but they have stood out for a choral game that gave them the League title in 2017. Have you perceived this in the time you have been?

-Yes, the idea is the same. There are many good players and this adds up to much more than one player individually. In the NBA you play a lot more one on one but in the Euroleague it is better to have a great team game than a single star player. We have many players who perform many functions and we each know the role that we have in the team. This means that we can become a very dangerous team. We have players who can defend and also score and this is the most important of all.