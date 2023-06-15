Two meters and eleven centimeters tall, 129 kilograms in weight, two distinctions as the best NBA player in the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, owner of the record for triple doubles in a single postseason, architect last Monday of the first title in the history of the modest Denver Nuggets and officially the most valuable player of the finals in this 2023. Nikola Jokic has everything to be a sports superstar. Everything, except his nature.

In the United States, the country where the drive for performance is combined with the commercialization of success, the 28-year-old Serbian center is a rarity. Away from excessive physical training, the obsession with triumphs, the luxuries in private life and the waste of the media, Jokic took his modest philosophy to the top of the NBA, leading the advance of the Nuggets towards their first ring.

Pioneering player in the existence of the US basketball league who was at the same time the leader in points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in play-offs he is, in the words of his trainer Michael Malone, “a man without a shred of selfishness who is embarrassed to receive so much attention.” That is why it was not surprising that after the feat of commanding the 94-89 victory in the last game of the finals against the Miami Heat, he chose to talk about what he has in mind for his retirement: returning to his home in Sombor, his hometown, in the north from Serbia.

“You’re only really comfortable at home. I like being in a place where I know how to drive without GPS, ”said the man, because only his basketball speaks of the star image.

an unexpected destiny

“I never thought I would play in the NBA when I started at my house”were the first words that Nikola Jokic said in 2021, when he was recognized for the first time as NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player).

And it is that the Serbian, born on February 19, 1995, never painted to be a sports prodigy. Marked by the effects of the war in Yugoslavia, Jokic grew up amid sirens and bomb shelters. His childhood escape had to do with history and mathematics, as studying was his priority despite the entertainment he had playing basketball, water polo and volleyball with his older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja. .

“The teachers liked him because he always got into mischief. I liked some classes, but I didn’t like the physical activities. He was taller than the others and also fatter. He couldn’t even do a push-up.”Jokic acknowledged after that first notice of his success in the NBA.

As reflected in some photographs that reappear from time to time on social networks, young Nikola was also a soda addict and drank up to three liters a day. But over time, despite the fact that it was only playful, his passion for the orange ball began to take shape thanks to the interest of his brothers.

In fact, after the title with the Nuggets, the only sign that predicted that fate could lead him to professional basketball became a trend: a photo when he was barely four years old and was wearing a Denver team sweatshirt, at that time an entity alien to his.

Jokic took his first step in 2012, when at the age of 17 he signed for KK Mega Basket in Belgrade. There, with just 135 kilos and far from the 2.11 m height that he boasts, he was highlighted as the best player in the Serbian League in the 2014/2015 season. And without further pretensions he submitted to the NBA Draft.

On June 26, 2014, in his sleep, Jokic was drafted 41st, far from the top prospects in the best league in the world. In fact, the moment was not even immortalized on the television broadcast, since his name appeared during a commercial extolling the delights of a ‘quesarito’, a gastronomic invention half quesadilla half burrito from a Mexican food chain.

“My brother had organized a party and called me to tell me the news. I just told him, ‘Dude, I’m sleeping.’ I found out the next day, but I didn’t think it would be such a big deal, ”Jokic remarks about that moment in which his future changed, but his perception of life did not.

walk in nba

Nikola Jokic’s NBA debut came on October 28, 2015, in a duel between the Nuggets and the Houston Rockets. By then, the Serbian was a gamble. The fans criticized him for his physique. Images in which he appeared overweight were fueled by stories about his childhood addiction to soft drinks. Critics said that he had no ambition, that he spent more in a bed than in a gym. But coach Michael Malone (he had also just joined the team in his second NBA season) knew he had a man with talent and mind, more than physical.

“Nikola plays chess on the court. His knowledge of his game is incredible, sometimes I think he’s like a computer, he automatically reads everything around him and, in no time, makes the right decision 99 out of 100 times”the Denver manager said before Monday’s final.

On the court, Jokic barely jumps, runs with heavy steps shaking his shoulders and his nose red with exertion. His image is far from the NBA star archetype, but he dominates and directs the game like no other center before. “I’m patient, because I’m not fast,” he says. “I let the game come to me,” he adds.

Ball in hand, the Serbian is a pure talent, a prodigy of simplicity, intelligence and efficiency. In these finals he averaged 30 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists. His unorthodox body language baffles his opponents.

“He puts the ball behind his head like Larry Bird, shoots meters high and goes in”commented the brilliant LeBron James, whom Jokic beat before reaching the final with Miami.

“I came to Denver in my 20s…you need a core and if you want to make it, it takes a few years. First you need to be bad, then you need to be good, and when you’re good, you have to fail at some point and then you’re going to figure it out. Experience is not what has happened to you, but what you do with it afterwards. There is a process, stages to overcome, there are no shortcuts. It has been a long road and I am happy to have traveled it, ”said Jokic after being champion this Monday, in his eighth season with the Nuggets.

all an altruist

Nikola Jokic became the first center to win the award for the best player in the finals since the historic Shaquille O’Neal did.in 2002. His coach, Michael Malone, celebrated the center and considered that he “proved once again that he is the best player in the NBA”, despite the fact that this year the prize in the regular season went to Joel Embiid, from the Philadelphia 76ers.

And Jokic, who could boast of European success in North American basketball, limited himself to celebrating his team’s triumph.

“I’m happy for DeAndre Jordan, for Jeff Green, for Ish Smith. Literally by everyone. Michael Porter Jr. had three operations and still he came to help us win a championship. Jamal Murray, who had surgery and didn’t play well at the start of the season (…) I’m happy for every player, for everyone on this team”Jokic said at a press conference.

“We have already achieved it, now we can go home and rest,” said the Serb when certifying the ring. He did it his way, as an anti-star, who is already an unforgettable part of Denver and NBA history.

