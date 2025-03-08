NBA History: Never before in the American Basketball League records had a triple-double had been achieved like the one that has achieved this morning A Nikola Jokic Colosal, with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists To guide Nuggets to victory against the Suns (149-141).

Its ’30 -20-20 ‘is an unprecedented triple-double in the NBA in its almost 80 years of history. An achievement that the Serbian pivot, who was already the first player to get a statistic of 30-20-10 in the NBA finals and the first to register 20-15-15 in less than half an hour, adds to his list of records in American basketball.

Because the Jokerthree times MVP of the NBA at 30 years, he is also the first player to get at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season, the first to add the most points, rebounds and assists in a single postseason, and the first to register At least 10 triples-dockers in eight consecutive seasonsincluding this.

Only this season, Jokic averages a triple-double in the absence of 19 games for the end of the seasonwith an average of 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game that place him among the three best of the NBA.

Your 31-21-22 has been your Triple-Dock Vigels of the season and 149 of his career. The Serbian, who already touched him with 10 points, six assists and six rebounds and reached it just 1:20 from the second half with his tenth rebound, he also tied Oscar Robertson as the highest scorer in a season

The historical record that he had just achieved, however, barely made him flip: “It will be nice to finish my career, in my sofa, and think that I made a very good game”he valued after the victory of the Nuggets, in which he said he had not done “nothing special, it only seemed that everyone flowed.”