A US jury convicted of fraud Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola. Then confirmed the accusation that the former number one of the American company would have lied to investors about the technology used on the electric vehicles produced by his company: during the trial in the federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors described Milton as a “crook”Which has been trying to deceive investors since November 2019.

The indictment of Nikola’s founder took place in July last year, about eight months after his farewell to the US company dictated precisely by the accusation of fraud that hung over him and his company. Prosecutors have accused Milton of using social media, television interviews, podcasts and press statements to make affirmations false and misleading about Nikola’s trucks and technology: Clearly the defense presented concluding arguments to the jury on Milton’s behalf in a trial that began on Sept. 13, explaining that prosecutors had distorted Nikola’s founder’s statements about the company’s plans to shake the automotive industry. Justifications that only partially served: guilty of financial and telematic fraud against Milton, a ruling that largely satisfied Nikola who said she was “pleased to close this chapter” and who will continue to “work to create value for shareholders”.