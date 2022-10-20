The sentence was final after the appeal rejected by the Supreme Court and the prison doors opened for the trapper.

Vincenzo Pandettabetter known as Niko Pandetta, was arrested in Milan yesterday afternoon. The neo-melodic rapper, with millions of records sold and downloads on the main platforms, must serve a final sentence of 4 and a half years in prison for dealing and evasion.

Pandetta had escaped capture a few days ago making himself untraceable from Catania, his hometown. The arrest order came after the Supreme Court rejected the appeal of its lawyers, effectively making the sentence definitive.

Source: web

For a few days on social networks Niko had been publishing some photos with such phrases “I’m used to tight spaces, small houses, cells, the Italian scene. When I return there, I will bring your love to me. From within I will give you new music. I will go out and you will see me stronger than before ”.

When the agents went to look for him at his home he was not there. Following the trail left by his entourage it was not easy to understand that Niko Pandetta was in the North. And in fact he was staying in a b & b in the Bovisa area, together with his manager.

When he was seen going out to get into a car around 8 in the morning, the blitz was triggered while he was queuing at a traffic light in the area Fourth Oggiaro. At the sight of the agents he seemed calm and explained that he was not running away, but that he had gone to Milan to sign a contract and that he would return to Catania shortly to surrender.

As reported by the Corriere della Serain a bag he had 12 thousand euros in cash.

Niko Pandetta had a turbulent past before success. Nephew of Turi Hat who is serving a life sentence at 41 bis for the mafia, dedicated a song to him entitled Turi, sparking a lot of controversy.

He has always said he was a stranger to that world and on several occasions he had announced that he had changed his life. From a musical point of view he is considered one of the most followed trappers but at the same time criticized for the lyrics of his songs praising the underworld and against the police.