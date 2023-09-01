fNational soccer player Niclas Füllkrug is moving from Werder Bremen to Borussia Dortmund within the Bundesliga. The 30-year-old has a contract with his new club until June 30, 2026, as BVB announced on Thursday evening. “We’re looking forward to this positive guy who will tear himself up for our club. BVB has ambitious goals in three competitions and we are convinced that we are even better positioned with Niclas,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl on the prominent new signing shortly before the end of the transfer period on Friday.

Kehl continued: “Niclas is an attacking player, very good in the air, physically present, he convinces in one-on-one duels and is uncomfortable for his opponent in a duel. With all these skills, he embodies the profile we were looking for.”

In Füllkrug, the runner-up, trained by Edin Terzic, gets the hoped-for reinforcement in the center forward position. BVB also has a need there because regular attacker Sébastien Haller wants to play for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2024 and will therefore not be available to Dortmund for a long time.

Füllkrug had developed into a top striker at Werder in recent years and made it into the national team. Last season he scored 16 goals in 28 games – no Bundesliga player scored more often. Füllkrug scored seven goals in nine matches for the German national team, two of them at the World Cup in Qatar last year.







National coach Hansi Flick expressed his support for a change even before the transfer was announced. “There is no question that he can help the club with his personality and his quality,” said the 58-year-old on Thursday in a media round. Flick also nominated Füllkrug for the upcoming games in Wolfsburg against Japan (September 9) and in Dortmund against France (September 12).

Unlike Werder, at BVB, Füllkrug now has the chance to show his class in the Champions League as well. Dortmund meets Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United in the group stage. However, the competition in Dortmund is also greater in the squad. In Bremen, the filling jug was set.

“Borussia Dortmund is a very special club. I was very happy about the offer, because the step to this club is exactly what I wanted,” said Füllkrug about his move. His contract in Bremen, where his departure represents a great loss, was valid until June 30, 2025.







For Bremen, the change of goal scorer means a severe setback in sporting terms. Financially, however, the green-whites are dependent on the proceeds from the transfer in order to broaden the squad overall. Werder and Füllkrug had agreed some time ago on a contract extension including a significant salary increase. However, both sides had left a back door open should an offer come in that was interesting for both parties. That was the case with the Dortmund offer.