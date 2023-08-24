YouTube star Nikkie de Jager (29) is in hospital after undergoing surgery for a cyst. She had had it for a year and a half, but the past few days have been a ‘nightmare’ because the growing spot hurt. Now that the cyst is gone, De Jager is especially happy about a side effect of the operation.

“I know this looks dramatic,” NikkieTutorials laughs in a hospital bed in front of her 18.7 million followers on Instagram. “For the last year and a half I had – it’s too much information, I know – a growing cyst above my butt.” A cyst is a cavity in the body that is filled with fluid or air. There can be several causes, such as an infection. Normally they don’t hurt, but with De Jager they do.

"He started to grow and hurt and it has been a total nightmare for the past five days. The cyst was like: time to get out!" The spot was successfully removed on Wednesday. It is not clear where she was helped and how long she will have to stay in the hospital. ,,I am very happy, because I finally have no more pain", she says.

The Dutch world star is also happy with something else. She probably received an epidural before the operation, which left her with no feeling in her legs and feet after the procedure. When she tries to move her legs during filming, they wobble limply in her bed, much to De Jager’s amusement.

“I don’t feel anything under my crotch. When I try to move my legs, this happens,” she says, after which De Jager shows how her legs lie limp in bed. She screams. ,,I don’t know if other people find this funny, but they are so weak!” Full of self-mockery she concludes: ,,The glamor life of NikkieTutorials.”

