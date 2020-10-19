Contestant Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 remains adamant about her thing during the show and also remains in the headlines. The most discussed at home is Nikki Tamboli and Salman Khan has also said that all things are happening only around him.

South actress Nikki Tamboli is mostly seen fighting with all contestants for clothes in Bigg Boss-14. Nikki Tamboli has come to the house for Bigg Boss 14 with full preparation. Nikki Tamboli has brought home several suitcases filled with clothes. Let me tell you, Nikki Tamboli had started preparations for Bigg Boss two months in advance.

Nikki Tamboli had also hired three stylists, who were busy packing their goods for two months. Nikki Tamboli has brought 18 lehengas to the house for a month. Nikki Tamboli had told in an interview that I have hired three stylists. I have told them that I want to be seen on the show. My fans expect a lot from me and I cannot disappoint them. I want to look good for them and experiment with my look.

Nikki further said that I love to dress up and make up, so I had to work very hard for my outfits. Not only in the weekend episodes, I want to wear lehenga daily. I am taking 18 lehengas for a month.