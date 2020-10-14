Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli has refused to go on a date with Jaan Sanu. Fans are giving their reaction on this matter. In the house of Bigg Boss 14, there are constant discussions about the friendship of Jan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. There are some viewers who are very fond of their friendship, while some people felt that lives are always on Nikki’s side. He is following his orders without using his mind.

This conversation between Nikki and Jaan has become the highlight of the show, and many viewers have reacted to it on social media. One viewer writes that “Nikki Tamboli called Jan a brother, he broke his heart, why did he do this”. Other such viewers write that “Why are lives so desperate, now it is the second week of both of them at home”. Many viewers made fun of Jaan and some called Jaan’s act cute.

Let’s know nikki likes

In a private conversation, Jan Sanu shared his feelings with Nikki Tamboli. Jan confesses that he likes Nikki and wants to go on a date with her. Actually it happened that after a task, Jan was talking to Nikki. Jaan asks Nikki if she will go on a date with him after the show? Heartbroken, Nikki replied, ‘You are like my brother, I consider you brother’. Hearing Nikki’s answer, she was shocked and left. Although Jan confesses even after that that he likes Nikki, she keeps saying that she sees him like a brother.

Later, the other members of the house, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya, strongly teased Jan for Nikki speaking as a brother. Jaan says in his conversation that he has shared his feelings with Nikki. He does not believe that Nikki considers him a brother nor does he like that Nikki calls him brother.

Now it will be interesting to see what turns their friendship takes. Maybe Nikki’s feelings for her life may change or this confession of love can also affect the relationship of Jan and Nikki in Bigg Boss house. Well, it will be known only in the coming episodes.