Maybe in the coming weeks, there will be a love triangle in Bigg Boss 14’s house. Even though Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have not proposed each other officially, the love between the two does not hide. But now a female member in the house has told her feeling about Ali. And that is Nikki Tamboli.

Yes… In a recently shown episode, it has been seen that Nikki Ali is doing Izhar-e-Ishq in front of Rakhi Sawant about Goni. He told his feelings about Ali Goni to Rakhi, on which Rakhi has advised him to speak directly to Ali. Apart from this, this issue has arisen in the house again, a promo has been shared on Colors TV’s Instagram in which Nikki and Rakhi are talking about Ali. Nikki is clearly saying that she likes Ali Goni.

Jan Kumar Sanu gave this response

At the same time, John Kumar Sanu, who was a contestant of Bigg Boss 14, has also given his reaction as an audience. He called Nikki a Mind Gamer and said that he does not know whether Nikki is really starting to like Ali or is it all for the game? You will remember Jan Kumar Sanu, yes .. Jaan, who used to be Nikki’s best friend in the initial weeks of the house. He also expressed his feelings about Nikki on many occasions but Nikki considered him as his friend. At the same time, Ali Goni has made a place in Nikki’s heart. But whether Ali likes Nikki is a big question.

Discussions are being held on Ali and Jasmine

Although Ali and Jasmin are very good friends and sometimes this relationship seems more than friendship. Both have been seen in the house talking about marriage too. But neither of them has officially declared love. In such a situation, the truth of this relationship will be known only in the coming episodes.

